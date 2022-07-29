Municipal Employees as Green Warriors !

The municipal institutions who lecture citizens to follow waste management rules are themselves guilty of not following them? We have hundreds of employees posted in the Urban Local Bodies across Jammu & Kashmir from Lakhanpur to Kupwara or Tral to Tangmarg, plus those working in Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), how many of these employees have dug a compost pit in their house compound to process the kitchen waste? How many of these employees segregate waste in two bins? How many Executive Officers posted in different Municipal Councils or Committees across J&K, Ward Officers of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) or Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) segregate the waste at source or compost the kitchen waste when it comes to their own residential house? These officers always keep advising people to abide by MSW Rules 2016, but they hardly abide by it. Ironically the sanitation inspectors, sanitation supervisors who directly deal with waste management in ULBs also have failed to be the role models for citizens ?

I have seen many officers of SMC, JMC, or those posted in different towns (municipal councils and committees ) speaking during seminars on Swachh Bharat Mission -SBM etc. They keep advising school kids and people to adhere to waste management rules, but when they never adhere to the advice they give to people? We see the municipal officers and other senior officers carrying brooms during sanitation campaigns like Swachhta Pakhwada etc. Such actions look so awkward and awful as people know it is all a mockery? Except for a handful of officers, the majority of the municipal employees do not adhere to scientific waste management guidelines in their own residential houses? Even those who frame policies on waste management also sail in the same boat.