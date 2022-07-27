My Secondary School Memories

On June 27, this year, when I stepped into the premises of Govt. Hr. Sec. School, Dangiwacha (Rafiabad), to attend a 2 day workshop by DIET, Sopore on Vidya Pravesh (Entrance to Knowledge), I was awestruck to see things changed in this institution. An altogether different and wonderful campus.

I fondly recall my 1st day at this Hr. Sec. School when I went to seek admission in class 9th. There is a hell of difference between the set-up and infra, now and then. The memories of that old Hr. Sec. School are still vivid - an L-shaped building with long wooden fenced veranda. The yellow anterior wall of which had photos of great personalities like Sir Syed, Tagore, Iqbal, and Nehru. There were also tin-placards fixed to the wooden pillars displaying meaningful quotes. Poplar trees surrounded the fenceless premises. Besides some apple and mulberry trees in the lawn, there was girls’ rest-room erected on cement pillars, under a Bouyn (Chinar tree). It had a stair to go up with worn-out exterior. Though that Chinar is still there, everything else has changed.