NAM: Pushed to Periphery

Many asserted that the Movement was a manifestation of the desire of the newly independent countries to steer clear of the two blocs which was the defining feature of international politics during the Cold War. Both the capitalist group of countries led by the United States and the communist by the Soviet Union wanted to lure these countries to become allied to their bloc. Many blandishments were held out to them. A large number also succumbed to the lure of the advantages, real and perceived, that were held out. However, there were tall leaders, some of whom who had gone through the fire of the struggle for freedom against colonial rule in their respective countries, who believed that the interests of their peoples demanded the pursuit of an independent course in policy making and action.

Jawaharlal Nehru was the beacon light to those who thought so. Others included Josep Broz Tito, who led Yugoslavia and held that disparate country together and Gamal Abdel Nasser the Egyptian hero who was the soul of Arab nationalism. These leaders wanted close relations with the major powers but wanted to retain their autonomy in both domestic and external spheres. Jawaharlal Nehru, in particular, championed the cause of decolonisation and India was looked up to as a country which had succeeded in throwing off the colonial yoke under Gandhiji’s guidance and through a movement of non-violent non-cooperation. This was an inspiration to a whole generation of leaders of newly independent states. Indian democracy too was a shining light to the peoples of many decolonised countries who sometimes wondered how a country with such so many problems and engaged in the task to socio-economic change could do so through the democratic process.