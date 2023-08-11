Navigating the Nuances of Jammu and Kashmir’s Labour Market Recovery

Firstly, it is essential to acknowledge that the Jammu and Kashmir economy had to endure a double lockdown. The abrogation of Article 370 and 35A on August 5th, 2019, followed by the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown on March 25th, 2020, imposed significant challenges on the state’s economy. However, the survey fails to provide estimates of the magnitude of loss of jobs or work due to this double lockdown. Secondly, the survey claims post-COVID recovery on the basis of increase in worker and labour force participation rates but fails to report the qualitative assessment of recovery in terms of nature of employment generated in the economy. Without taking such factors into consideration, we might overlook the actual impact of these lockdowns on the region’s workforce.

To gain a comprehensive understanding of the labour market situation in Jammu and Kashmir, we must move beyond macro numbers and delve into more detailed data from the Periodic Labour Force Survey(PLFS). This survey is conducted since 2017-18 annually for both rural and urban areas and quarterly for urban areas only by Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation(MOSPI), Government of India. It becomes imperative to consider the estimates of the number of workers who lost jobs or work during the crisis period. Due to the unavailability of census data post 2011, the population estimates for the year 2021-22 in Jammu and Kashmir were derived from the official population projections released by the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Government of India. The estimated population stood at 134.4 lakh, out of which 51 lakh were employed and 5 lakh were unemployed. The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) only covers quarterly surveys for urban areas, leaving out estimates for the rural areas, which constitute the majority of the workforce. Despite this limitation, our examination of urban areas, with around 14.5 lakh workers in 2021-22, has unveiled perplexing trends.