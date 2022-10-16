Need for clean schools

Schools, which are the temples of learning, must be clean in all aspects. But maximum schools in Kashmir, with access to technology aside, do even lack cleanliness which is a key element for learning. We must remember that combination of adequate water and sanitation facilities, correct behavioral practices and education is critical for securing children’s good health, learning and overall development. Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in schools has been widely recognized for its significant contributions to achieving the ambitious Sustainable Development Growth (SDG)-particularly those related to providing access to primary education, reducing child mortality, improving water and sanitation and promoting gender equality. The clean and tidy schools not only improve student outcomes and reduce drop-out rates but also play a crucial role in student’s quality academics.

Swachh Bharat: Swachh Vidyalaya (SBSV) is a flagship programme of Govt. of India (GOI) which is active from 2015 for all educational institutions in the country to ensure clean and tidy schools. UNICEF is a stronger partner of GOI for the above national campaign working to ensure that schools in India has a set of functioning and well-maintained water, sanitation and hygiene facilities. As per National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, cleanliness is a key part in the school curricula. It lays great emphasis on children’s health and cleanliness in schools because health and education are strongly interconnected. While healthy individuals are more like to have better education outcomes, right education can improve the health status of a household.