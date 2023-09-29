Need for social cohesion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the clarion call of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayaas’. The challenge is to ensure that this call is translated through policies and programmes into implementable schemes which are monitored to ensure that economic progress reaches all. Even more, “sabka vishwas and sabka prayass” can only be gained if all sections of the Indian people feel that their identities are respected and assured. And, if they are infringed, either by the state or other groups, then they have the opportunity for redressal through timely judicial action.

Certainly, this is what Mahatma Gandhi worked for tirelessly all his life. This was most manifest when violence, with all its attendant consequences, gripped India as freedom drew near. Gandhiji was a champion for communal harmony and saw, as few have ever done, that the essence of all great faiths, underneath their differing theological manifestations and creeds, was the same. It was to enable people to live in harmony and peace, with their atavistic passions under control. For him, the way to achieve social cohesion was through deliberately promoting a culture of non-violence. Also, for him, non-violence was not passive acceptance of injustice but it was to demonstrate courage and faith in the face of persecution and injustice. It is significant that Gandhiji’s message resonated both with people who were wedded to guns as part of their culture as the Pushtoons as with those who had endured slavery and the most inhuman of conditions as the black population of the United States. The life and work of Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan and of Martin Luther King Jr. who were both inspired by Gandhiji are a testimony to the enormous influence that he had on the course of some events in the last century.