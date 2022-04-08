Negotiating the conflicts

There was a flurry of visits last week from countries directly involved in the Ukraine-Russia armed conflict. The British Foreign Secretary, the Russian Foreign Minister, the US Deputy National Security Adviser for International Economics were in Delhi to project their views. Apart from its natural influence in the world, India’s current membership of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has made it a significant voice on the conflict. Hence, concerned countries want it to be persuaded to their viewpoint. These are diametrically different not only between Ukraine and Russia but also between NATO on one side and Russia which has China’s underlying support on the other.

Ukraine and NATO want India to outrightly condemn the Russian invasion. On the other hand Russia wants it to understand the motivations which led it to undertake what it describes as a ‘special military operation’. While India’s position at the UNSC has evolved it has adopted a nuanced and balanced stand. Before the invasion Indian statements at the UNSC on Ukraine-Russia mentioned the need to take the ‘security interests’ of concerned states into account. This was essentially a reference to Ukraine and NATO showing sensitivities to Russian perceptions of vulnerability because of the eastwards expansion of NATO over the past two and half decades. Russia is convinced that in doing so NATO has reneged on the verbal commitments given by the United States and European leaders to Soviet leaders in the closing years of the cold war. According to these assurances NATO would not make either the constituent states of the Soviet Union nor the Warsaw Pact countries members of the Alliance. However, that was not to be. Russia drew a red line on Ukraine’s membership of NATO.