Nengroo Basti: A case study

Sayyidina Ali, one of the great Caliphs of Islam, said, “If poverty is a real man, I will kill him”. Even a Hadith suggests that poverty can lead to loss of faith. From those two statements, it can be inferred that poverty is a critical problem that must be taken care of.

There is an important saying of Mahatma Gandhi wherein he asks authorities at the helm that “to take decisions keeping in mind the last man standing in row gets benefitted”. Gandhi ji has related poverty with the worst form of violence. As India completes 75 years of independence this year, is the last man in the queue getting benefitted? The Central and State governments announce several welfare schemes and programmes for the benefit of the poor every year, but how many of these schemes reach the bottom of the pyramid, in reality? How many poor and disadvantaged communities are benefitted? Is the administration really serious about addressing the problems of people living in remote corners of India ?