NEP 2020: Student Empowerment and Accountability

Empowered students are engaged in the process of making decisions as a variety of options are available to them. They act upon these decisions and it strengthens their academic work culture. The curriculum is managed in such a fashion that it provides scope for integrating academics with independent thought process, competition within and leadership skill set. They work together to solve real-life problems. They don’t live in ivory towers but in a real world.

To give voice to students in decision making process their participation in corporate life of institution is very essential. They should be provided an opportunity to perform on academic and administrative committees in an institution as members preferably member secretaries. They should be engaged in secretarial practices in all these committees to be trained in a specific skill set. Their participation in board of studies, academic council and the like- where they will be encouraged to express their standpoint on important academic/research matters. Responsive and accountable students always make a distinction between value added and non-value added activities. They manage their time/energy and engage in such activities that add value to the process. They skip activities that have a tendency to erode value. Thus they are not interested in futile media channel programmes and social media debates that have no relevance in a sensible and civilized society. This is empowerment in the real sense of word.