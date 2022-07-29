New Political Bondings

There are, however, a few exceptions to the proposition that it is common security challenges alone which provide the guarantee for the vigorous continuance of a multi-lateral group. They are ASEAN and the European Union. The former was established in 1967 at the height of the Cold War. It was then a coming together of states which were aligned in differing measure to the West. They had deep anxieties about developments in Indo-China and also a desire to resolve their own differences peacefully. Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines and Thailand became the original members. Thus, while it can be argued that security considerations originally encouraged these five states to form the group yet in later decades traditional security anxieties dissipated. Yet, the group expanded as the three Indo-China countries—Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos---as well as Brunei and Myanmar joined it. The now ten ASEAN states have succeeded in gaining greater cohesiveness despite their great disparity in size and cultural and historical experience. The international community recognises their centrality in the Indo-Pacific region and while different ASEAN states chart their own paths no major power wishes to impair ASEAN cohesiveness. This is despite the challenges which ASEAN and the international community continue to face over the Myanmar situation.

The European Union now consists of twenty-seven member countries and is by far the world’s most successful regional organisation. Not only does it provide a common market to its members it also enables their nationals to move virtually freely within the EU. The EU sets common standards for services, agricultural products and manufacturing. All this has contributed to European prosperity. It has also by now a political and international personality. It is still struggling to find a firm foundation to defence cooperation but there is great interaction between European intelligence and security agencies. European countries have been able to achieve all this for EU because they have shown a willingness to partially give up traditional notions of sovereignty including in currency. That is significant because currency is a vital aspect of sovereignty.