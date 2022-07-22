NGT intervention: Doodh Ganga gets Rs 140 Crores

For information of readers, in March this year the National Green Tribunal (NGT) after taking cognisance of my petition slashed a penalty of Rs 3 crore on the erring officers of the J&K Government and polluters for not taking steps to control pollution and illegal mining in Doodh Ganga and Mamath Kul in Budgam.The petition titled ‘Raja Muzaffar Bhat v/s Government of J&K was listed before the Principal Bench of NGT on Tuesday March 8th 2022. The NGT order said that the State be held liable to pay an interim compensation of Rs 1 crore each under all the three heads (solid waste, liquid waste, and Illegal mining) which is to be deposited in a separate account of Deputy Commissioner Budgam to be utilised for the restoration of the environment. The money was later on said to have been deposited into the said account by SMC & Director Urban Local Bodies Kashmir & Director Geology & Mining Department. Some part of the money was recovered from some polluters by SMC but nothing has been recovered from erring officers as per my information.

The bench headed by Justice A K Goel in its March 8th 2022 order said; “The violations found include dumping of waste on the banks of the river, discharge of untreated sewage into the river, unregulated illegal mining activities, and failure to protect the embankments of the river.”