No construction zone in 500 meters of Ring Road

No construction Zone

On the one hand Govt is depriving the affected farmers of fair compensation for their landed property around Srinagar Semi Road and on the other hand Govt is planning for creating a no construction zone of 500 meters (half a kilometre) area. Because of very small land holdings, the majority of the farmers in Jammu & Kashmir are officially recognised as marginal farmers. The size of small agricultural landholdings in J&K was estimated at 0.55 hectares during the agriculture census 2015-16, but unofficial sources say that land holding is much smaller (around 0.40 hectares ). In Kashmir valley, the size is even smaller. During the 2010-2011 agriculture census, the average size of operational land holdings in India was 1.15 hectares. This figure was lower, at 0.62 hectares in Jammu and Kashmir. Districts in Kashmir valley had even lower landholding sizes than the state as a whole. Kulgam 0.39 hectares, Anantnag 0.39 , Shopian 0.56, Pulwama 0.48, Srinagar 0.31, Budgam 0.43, Baramulla 0.51, Ganderbal 0.37, Kupwara 0.51, Bandipora 0.48. This figure again came down during the 2015-16 census. Unofficial sources say that the agricultural land holding in Kashmir valley is much less than what has been shown in 2016 agriculture census. I have been told that this is less than 4 kanals ( less than ½ acre). On the other hand, agricultural land holding in states like MP, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal or Rajasthan is more than 30 kanals ( 3 to 4 acres). When the governments in these states don’t issue orders like setting up no construction zones around 500 meters of the highways, how can the Govt of J&K issue such an order in a land-deficient Kashmir valley ? Where shall people living within, or around, 500 meters of Ring Road construct their houses or do business or make small roads, build schools, colleges after 10 or 20 years when the land in Kashmir valley will have further shrunken? The archaic J&K Land Acquisition Act 1934 (samvat 1990) enacted during Maharaja Hari Singh’s period got automatically repealed after abrogation of Article 370. The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in land acquisition rehabilitation and resettlement Act (RFCTLARR Act 2013) was extended to J&K and is in operation from Oct 31st 2019, but its benefits are not given to people of J&K? The Government is instead planning to create a no construction zone in a half kilometre area which will affect the lives of thousands of people in future. This is practically not viable.