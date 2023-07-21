No end in sight

In order to show the seriousness of his intent Putin has over the past few days authorized aerial attacks on the Odessa port which is most important for the movement of Ukrainian grain. The ports grain handling facilities have been damaged. These attacks have been justified by Russia as retaliatory action for the Ukrainian attack on a crucial bridge joining Crimea with the mainland. While that may be the pretext the impact will be on grain prices in the more vulnerable countries. Putin may now seek to put in place mechanisms that will enable Russian grain to go to developing countries while ensuring that it does not flow to Europe. This shows that Putin is determined to also engage in a propaganda war with the West.

At a time when India is championing the cause of the concerns of the Global South and has been vocal on the impact of the Ukraine war on international food, fertilizer and energy supplies India will be deeply concerned at Russia walking out of the grain deal. On July 18 India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York had told the General Assembly that India was supporting the UN Secretary-General’s efforts to find a way out of the grain movement impasse. Clearly, the UN Secretary General has failed till now in persuading all concerned parties to keep the deal going. Now, India’s concerns will be heightened because it wishes to profile the interests of the Global South at the G20 summit in Delhi in September. Indeed, it has emphasized these concerns all through its G20 Presidency. It would therefore very much like the issue to be resolved before the summit because, if it does not, it may become one of its major controversies. That will be in addition to the formulation on the Russian invasion of Ukraine on which it will be difficult to find common ground.