No excuse for India’s slow response to Omicron

India had been enjoying endemic state for over four months, from the second week of July till 26 November. Our stakes were high; we did not desire a third wave. Life was limping back to normal; educational institutions were open. Elections were approaching in Uttar Pradesh. Immediate intervention to block a probable third wave was the expected response, but that was not the strategy the policy-makers opted. They chose not to make any decisions for the time being. That decision, to apply no intervention to block a wave of disease or at least to flatten the probable epidemic curve is very strange, almost as if the policy-makers were deliberately unconcerned about the risk of a third wave. Experience in other countries clearly showed that India must expect a huge rise in infections. Omicron was and is causing severe disease in other countries in lesser proportions than with Delta – but the sheer magnitude of infections was sure to cause an increase in disease cases, mostly affecting the senior citizens, those with risk-prone medical conditions, pregnant women etc. There was no reason for expecting zero-risk of a wave of disease. Why would a government defer action then and seemingly welcome a fresh wave?