Oaths are sacred

Whether it refers to an individual, a community or a nation, an oath, a pledge, a covenant needs to be respected as it is affirmed in honest faith with God the guarantor of whatever you might have undertaken to do, to fulfil. Oaths may not be taken as means of deception, as enshrined in the Ayah following the one noted above:

‘’And do not be like her who unravels her yarn, breaking it into pieces after she spun it strongly. Nor use you oaths as a means of deception among you, because one community is more prosperous than the other. God is testing you thereby. On the day of Resurrection, He will make clear to you everything, you have disputed about’’ (16:92)