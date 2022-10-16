Of an everlasting love-story

Why Aligarh? As I sink in remembrance and yearning, I pay homage to the one who immortalised Aligarh. The gentleman chose a path of thorns over a bed of roses only for a greater cause. A man who became a movement. For the pain he endured and the passion that sustained, undeformed history writes his name in golden. He singlehandedly carried in his Ark the drowning community of the subcontinent. He brought them out of the tempest of ignorance when the shores of progress were nowhere in sight. Crisis creates leaders. Truly said, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan moved against the storm and reached the shores of Victoria Gate (the then entrance to the MAO College). For his vision and mission, this renaissance man was lampooned through cartoons and couplets for being heretic. The theologians declared him an apostate. He was loathed, condemned and derided. He faced the fury of fatwas yet embraced the plan for creating generations of Muslims with a scientific temperament and a rational outlook. His endeavour was establishment of an institution that would create intellectuals and thinkers. The brassbound society misread, misinterpreted and misunderstood him; his metal spirit silenced it. Sir Syed’s socially progressive thought stands in the form of AMU today.

October is the month of merriment in Aligarh. 17th October is a personal festival of Aligs. Founder’s birth anniversary is celebrated as Sir Syed Day in the campus; the AMU alumni throughout the world join the commemoration virtually. Certain unique constituents run through the blood of an Alig, the spirit of SSD is one of those. This historic day is an evening organised to honour him and memorialise his life and legacy. The day begins with an enormous gathering at the Athletic Ground. The event goes live with every activity in his name. The wrapping of the event is unique, Aligarh reverberates with AMU Tarana. Chadar Poshee at the Great Syed’s mazaar by the guest of honour symbolises how people live even after death. The evening is aesthetic and romantic. Multicoloured light-lit campus catches the remotest corner of one’s attention. Ghazal Mehfil brings Majaaz and Mirza Ghalib on the scene. The dinner is the most awaited part. The aroma of delicious dishes in a buffet arrangement adds more festivity to the evening. A swarm of students, dressed to the nines, under the star-lit sky gives the red-carpet-gathering vibes. Time freezes inside the campus; outer world ceases to exist. Mesmerising evenings do not last forever; Aligarh does. The towering will never leave nor will the quiddity of the land; till eternity.