Oil War: US - Saudi Rift

The Crown Prince of KSA has not been a loyalist over the past few years as experienced by Washington. The relations started souring with the murder of Saudi Journalist Jamal Khashogi in Turkey in 2018 for which Washington damned the Crown Prince. Bin Salman’s proximity to China and Russia has been of greater concern to Washington. The Crown Prince MBS is known to have brought a series of reforms in KSA; deemed to kick start non-oil based economy reducing the burden of fast exhaustion of natural oil resources.

This has worried Washington because her economic sanctions imposed on Russia on Ukraine debacle are practically failing in the wake of many fold increased oil and gas production by Moscow in the world market that is luring consumer nations to purchase oil and gas at cheaper rates from Russia. Washington had earlier urged OPEC countries to equally increase oil production into the global market so as to keep oil prices cheaper and thus keep Russia at bay. Not withstanding, the OPEC countries of which Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Kuwait are key partners refused to yield to US demands. The Crown Prince does not seem to be reckoning since he has readied his Kingdom for what he called a holy war. Infuriated and desperate at this, Joe Biden administration has chosen to take stern action, particularly against KSA, which the Washington believes to spearhead the vexation.