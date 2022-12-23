Old Age Pension: Why make it so tortuous?

On December 19th 2022 (Monday) he had visited the office, but the queue was so long that he could not make it to get his documents verified. On Tuesday with an aim of reaching the office early, he left his home around 8 am only in the sub zero temperature. He reached the office around 9 am but collapsed after some time, and died.

The family members of Sonaullah Bhat while talking to a local newspaper said that he went to submit an old age pension document on Monday and remained in the queue the whole day and returned home without submitting the form. On Tuesday he left his home as early as 8 am in the bone chilling cold and after some hours we came to know that he died outside the Tehsil Social Welfare office. Locals say that he died of hypothermia which caused cardiac arrest.