Omicron: The question of choice and responsibility!

Fauci said “Omicron, with its extraordinary, unprecedented degree of efficiency of transmission, will ultimately just about find everyone”. These are sobering words though they were said in the American context. The silver lining is what he added “Those who have been vaccinated …and boosted would get exposed. Some, maybe a lot of them, will get infected but will very likely, with some exceptions do reasonably well in the sense of not having hospitalisation and death”. Fauci’s comments were echoed by the acting Commissioner of the American Food and Drug Administration who said “Most people are going to get Covid”. Medical experts all over the world point to the far greater vulnerability of the unvaccinated in contrast to the vaccinated and those who have got booster vaccines. The American worry is that around twenty percent of its population has refused to get COVID vaccines despite the best efforts of the American administration.