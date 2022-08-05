On extending favours

The kith and kin of the influential people were extended favours and treated as privileged class. It’s unfortunate but true that the erstwhile regimes provided prime land including Mandir Land worth billions of rupees at throw away price to selected people. The beneficiaries were allotted prime commercial and residential land as they were close to power corridors. Their possession was turned into ownership by introducing schemes like Roshni act .

The beneficiaries were even given the possession of Forest and Nazool land.

After the abrogation of Article 370 steps were taken by the Prime Minister’s Office, UT administration to ensure that all are treated equally. Former Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Gita Mittal also played a pivotal role in ensuring that “Right to Equality” is implemented in letter and spirit in J&K.