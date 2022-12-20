On the global economy

The meeting saw an enthusiastic gathering of over 160 foreign delegates including deputies from G20 member countries, invitee countries, and International Organisations. This marks the beginning of the G20 Finance Track under the Indian Presidency.

Over the course of two days, seven discussion sessions and two side events were organised. The delegates were also given a glimpse of the traditional as well as the contemporary culture of Karnataka through a vivid display of different art forms. The agenda of this meeting was crafted keeping in view the vision given by prime minister Narendra Modi and Indian Presidency’s G20 theme.