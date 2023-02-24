Organising Indian Pastoral Youth

Conclave at Bhuj

When Ramesh Bhatti, a senior functionary and board member of Sahjeevan, requested me to accompany a youth group from Kashmiri Chopan community to attend a national conclave of pastoralists in Bhuj Kutch between Jan 19 to 21st, I was a bit confused for a few days. The organisers of the event wanted the presence of both young men and women to participate in the conclave but the problem with Kashmiri Chopans (hepherd community) is that their majority of their women are illiterate and would not travel all the way from Kashmir to Kutch even with their husbands, brothers or parents. I motivated a young couple, although semi-literate but due to some medical emergency that also could not materialise. When I contacted Basharat, a young social activist known to me who belongs to the Chopan community, he offered to get his younger sister to the meeting. When I came to know his sister was a fresh graduate this was big news for me. Usually the girls from Chopan community hardly go to college. Finally Basharat Chopan, his sister Uzma came with me to Bhuj city in Kutch Gujarat on January 18th. A group of four people were also invited to the same event who assisted me to prepare the Kashmiri vegetarian dishes during the food festival which was part of this 5 days cultural event.

Basharat belongs to Chopan community from Watrihail Budgam and has done Post Graduation in Rural Development. His sister Uzma completed her graduation only last year. Another chopan activist Tariq Ahmad Chopan who is undergoing a PhD programme in History from Kashmir University with special thrust on Chopans also decided to come at the eleventh hour. The decision to take these young Chopans to Bhuj, Kutch in Gujarat was a great idea and I am grateful to the Centre for Pastoralism (CFP) and Sahjeevan for holding an event for the young pastoralists who have the potential to lead their communities in future.