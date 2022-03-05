Oscillating stock markets

Does this mean the war has put the markets in oscillating mode and risk of losing investment has heightened?

Let’s understand that we all are exposed to risks of negative occurrences caused by external and internal vulnerabilities. However, in day to day life we mitigate these risks through pre-emptive actions. In investment matters, we invest our money to multiply it. But there are certain vulnerabilities which result in the dip of the expected returns. Sometimes the vulnerabilities even cause loss of capital investment. This is the situation which we frequently witness in the equity market. Now the Russia-Ukraine war has complicated the situation. There is an imminent threat of loss of investment. At the moment, there are no indications of the war scaling down. In fact, it has just begun and has already started impacting the global economy with prices of crude surging and only surging. The oil prices are definitely going upwards in the coming times and the inflation worries are going to hit markets and the consumers mercilessly. Amid this developing situation on the economic front, the ongoing geopolitical tension would impact the markets negatively. Experts have already cautioned about the war-driven turmoil in the markets.

So, the risks have heightened in the context of investment matters.