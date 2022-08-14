Our Azadi Mahotsav

We have many reasons to celebrate the event, primarily for the one that among countries that formed part of British empire in South Asia and came out of its yoke in 1947, India alone has shown regard to the democratic stability and a pluralistic polity. Tiranga epitomizes sacrifice, belief in constitutionalism, regard for human values, faith in democracy, respect for equal rights of a citizen- irrespective of caste, color and creed. The difference in colours blended in a one piece of a cloth depicts unity in diversity. Carrying it head high and hoisting it atop a dwelling place, indeed, fills one with joy, especially when the opportunity has come hard, after a long toil with the flow of sweat and blood of hundreds of thousands. Tiranga, hoisted on a house top of a common Kashmiri reveals an encouraging scene. It could be much more so if voluntariness in the show could be ascertained !

When Articles 370 and 35A were abrogated, Prime Minister Narandra Modi declared that many benefits and rights will be extended to Jammu and Kashmir, and a new era of development will dawn upon the state. L G Manoj Sinha wrote in his piece published in a national daily: “Dreams and aspirations are back in the lexicon of a common man in Jammu and Kashmir which has encouraged us to work harder. The synergy is fuelling development. Har Ghar Tiranga has heralded a new dawn of Ek Bharat Shresh Bharat, which will offer more space for brotherhood and humanity in J&K”.