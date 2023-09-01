Our Traditional Yender

In Kashmir, the spinning on Yender, both in rural and urban areas, was done by the women folk. These women were paid in turn for it. However, it was an arduous task as it caused lot of physical stress leading to backache, numbness in legs and several other associated problems. Then keeping in view the difficulties of spinning, an innovative Table-top Paddle Operated Charkha came into being so as to improve the efficiency of spinning and thereby reducing the physical drudgery and at the same time keeping in view the originality of the product intact. Still then the traditional floor based Yender was incredible. No doubt the machines accelerated the productivity, yet, the machine spun yarn cannot vie with the hand spun one. Nowadays, the tradition of Yender seems to have been ignored only because the social position of women has considerably improved in recent years as a result of education. It is showcased only during cultural programs here. No doubt, the standard of living and mode of thinking of the people has considerably developed, but they should remember it as their heritage and asset. Even if it is present anywhere these days, it is either in the museums or on balconies of our houses, kept by our elders as a sign of heritage. Throughout my life, I have seen Yender either at my Mausi’s (aunt) place at Old Town, Baramulla or at the balcony of my old house.

Efforts to preserve and revitalize this unique aspect of Kashmiri heritage gained momentum in past few years. Cultural organizations, artisans, and enthusiasts recognized the importance of this traditional artifact of Kashmir. Workshops, exhibitions, and documentation initiatives were launched to ensure that the craft of creating wooden chakras should revive. Efforts are aimed to educate both locals and visitors about the cultural and historical significance of Yender.