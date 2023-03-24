Pesticides will destroy Kashmir

During the last 40 to 50 years, the use of pesticides has increased to a great extent in India and the apple farmers in Kashmir also are seen using this in large quantities especially during the last 15 to 20 years. With the increased use of chemical sprays, fertilizers, its impact is seen directly on human lives and aquatic life as well. The use of pesticides in apple orchards, vegetable farms etc is a critical issue as leaching of these harmful chemicals in water bodies causes toxic effects on human , animal and aquatic life.

The Pesticide concentration in drinking water cannot be controlled by obsolete processes like sedimentation or use of bleaching powder, which is normally done by PHE Jal Shakti Department to kill the bacteria in water. In fact, bleaching powder itself is harmful if used directly in water, as is done in many places of Kashmir. In many water supply plants chlorine gas is also used to disinfect water , but experts say this is a dangerous method to clean the drinking water.