Planet earth as a family

Our country is making digital access public, but internationally there is still a tremendous digital divide, hence, the principle of data for development is an important part of the G20 theme. In the year 2021, over 40% of the world’s payment transactions took place through Unified Payment Interface (UPI), an instant real-time payment system developed by National Payments Corporation of India. India has also seen a great boom in the Fintech space as the UPI transactions clocked a record high of 9.4 billion in May, 2023. 460 million new bank accounts were opened in India based on digital identity. Fintech start-ups have capitalized on this fruitful initiative all over India, offering a wide array of financial services ranging from digital wallets to investment platforms and lending solutions. The CoWIN platform, a web portal for COVID-19 vaccination registration, made the vaccination campaign a huge success. Many countries have shown great interest by signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with us with regard to our country’s fruitful initiatives like Aadhaar, UPI, eKYC, DigiLocker, etc. It is also pertinent to mention that G20 events in India have drawn over 14 trillion social media impressions and the number is still increasing.

India’s G20 Presidency is truly an occasion for every citizen of the country to feel proud of. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir also hosted some G20 meetings this year which is a historic moment for all of us. India’s G20 Presidency is also an occurrence to showcase India’s incredible diversity, all-in traditions, as well as cultural richness. During its presidency, India has also raised the concerns of marginalised African nations and welcomed a technology-driven, human centric approach, shifting away from a GDP-centric view. India’s successful moon mission is not only ours but it also belongs to all humanity and our theme of One Earth, One Family, One Future is resonating globally. Our Hon’ble Prime Minister will also hold over 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders between Friday and Sunday as India hosts the G20 summit will surely help in strengthening our international relationships. India’s laudable achievements will definitely reverberate in the minds of the world leaders at the G-20 summit and these include Shiv Shakti - the point where Chandrayaan-3’s moon lander has landed as well as the satellite Aditya L1 which is on the way to study the Sun. The world leaders at the G20 Summit will also be greeted by the historical Nataraja statue of Lord Shiva performing the Tandava Nritya. More than 200 G20 meetings in India, have provided a significant momentum to Sustainable Development Goals, technological transformation, digital public infrastructure, women-led development, etc., so that the theme of One Earth, One Family, One Future can be achieved effectively, in the words of Shri Narendra Modi, Hon’ble Prime Minister of India – “Our G20 Presidency strives to bridge divides, dismantle barriers, and sow seeds of collaboration that nourish a world where unity prevails over discord, where shared destiny eclipses isolation. As the G20 President, we had pledged to make the global table larger, ensuring that every voice is heard and every country contributes. I am positive that we have matched our pledge with actions and outcomes. Let us join together to make India’s G20 Presidency a Presidency of healing, harmony and hope. Let us work together to shape a new paradigm - of human-centric globalisation.”