Poor record keeping in Forest Department

DFO Kathua, Samba

The DFO Kathua in his RTI reply dated 11.01.2022 said that not a single person was given any entitlement under FRA in District Kathua. The officer said information was not available with him. When this author researched, I found that District Administration Kathua had kept the details of FRA entitlements on its website www.kathua.nic.in. The district administration has a separate link related to FRA. The information revealed that 18 CFR and IFR were given to people in the district. Among this, 4 CFR claims and 14 IFR claims had been decided. Here is the link https://kathua.nic.in/forest-right-act/. I appreciate the district administration, especially DC Kathua for this beautiful work.

I am unable to understand why DFO Kathua said the information was not available with him? Is he not aware about the Forest Rights Act? Doesn’t he know that the Forest Department is the Nodal Agency for implementation of this law in his forest division? It is ironic that he simply told me in a written reply that no information was available in his office? This shows callous attitude of the Forest Department and lack of coordination between Forest and other departments especially the DCs office.

The Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Samba in Jammu also didn’t provide any information about FRA beneficiaries. The officer said information about FRA beneficiaries was not available. The district website of Samba didn’t have any information on its website about FRA beneficiaries.