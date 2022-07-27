Prasad Joo Khan Heart Centre | A centre of excellence at a periphery

The initiative for making this centre was taken by Gauri Kaul Foundation and in particular by its founder director Prof Upendra Kaul (Khan) who happens to be the grandson of Prasad Joo Khan and had a piece of land gifted to him by his uncle Som Nath Khan. The foundation made the centre building, the foundation stone of which was laid by his father Mr P N Kaul on July 14th 2021. The centre is now ready to become functional. It has all the infra structure for non-invasive cardiology and all the support investigations. Top of line echo and ultrasound, stress testing, ambulatory BP and ECG recording. Facility for ECG monitoring for up to a week. The complete biochemistry and point of care blood tests to diagnose heart failure and heart attacks and clots in the lungs. A team of fully trained health care workers which includes, technicians, nurses and doctors including cardiologists available throughout the day. Facility of a fully equipped ambulance to transfer patients needing hospitalisation for acute care. In addition, a facility of tele-medicine has been provided for linking the centre to the villages of Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam districts. This would be of immense value during the harsh winters and the periods when physical movement of patients becomes difficult.

The centre would be linked to the Community Health Centre, Rajpora for patients needing hospitalisation. This smart hospital has good facilities to care for patients who need urgent attention and is very close to the village.