Pravasi Bharatiya: Part of India’s foreign policy

While inviting Indian companies to invest in vast opportunities available in Guyana in the agriculture and tourism sectors Irfaan Ali disclosed an interesting ambition of making his country as the “Mecca” of cricket in his part of the world. He cautioned the Indian Cricket Board to understand and align itself with these ambitions lest it makes the same mistake that was made by the English and Australian Cricket Boards who controlled cricket in an earlier era. These Boards were complacent and found that they were consigned to the margins and their place at the pinnacle was taken over by the Indian Board. Ali implied that opportunities existed to expand cricket’s footprint in North America and Canada. As sports is big business now it may not be easy to change the interest of the people of this region from their traditional sports but Ali’s words should not be dismissed as impractical.

All in all the message which Ali gave and this would resonate with Indian expatriate communities all over is that the course for the future lies in India and these communities protecting and promoting their mutual interests. Culture is an important foundation but eventually interests prevail.