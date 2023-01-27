Procuring small fire fighting vehicles

Property worth Rs 560 crore destroyed

The fire incidents have caused a huge financial loss of around Rs 560 crore in the last 6 years. In Srinagar district only, the official data suggests a clear spike in the fire incidents between January to March 2022. Twenty one residential houses, nine shops and one shopping complex, one vehicle, six electricity transformers got damaged in the month of January 2022 only. The property worth Rs 2,85, 53,000 got damaged. In February 2022, the fire calls increased to 49 in Srinagar wherein 14 residential houses, two shops and three shopping complex got damaged. The property worth 1,78,40,00 got damaged in the month of February.

In the month of March 2022 the department received over 52 fire calls in which 58 residential houses, two shops and six shopping complexes were damaged. The property worth Rs 12,40,65,500 got damaged. From March to December 2022 the incidents of fire have been on constant rise and on a daily basis we hear and see fire incidents damaging our lives and properties across J&K.

For the last many decades there has been no augmentation of the Fire Service stations. In Srinagar city with a huge population growth in the last 20 years we have only 31 fire stations. In Ganderbal district there are only 6 fire stations located in Ganderbal town, Kangan, Lar, Safapora, Gund, Batwina. In District Budgam there had been no augmentation of fire stations for the last 25 years or more. There are only 7 fire stations located in Budgam town, Charar Sharief , Pakherpora, Magam, Beerwah , Chadoora and Khansahib. There is an urgent need for Fire Stations at Surasyar, Loolipora, Khag, Arizal. These areas are located in the upper reaches of Budgam and have a huge catchment area as well. In Kishtwar there are only two fire stations in Padder Atholi and Kishtwar town. In Udhampur there are only 3 stations at Ramnagar, Chinani and Udhampur town.