Proposed Data Protection Law Overrides RTI

DPDP v/s RTI

Several leading RTI activists like Aruna Roy , Nikhil Dey, Anjali Bhardwaj and many others across the country have been opposing some provisions contained in the DPDP Bill 2023. The activists had urged upon the Govt to adopt an extensive and rigorous pre-legislative consultation process for the proposed DPDP Bill, including ensuring dissemination of the draft bill through various modes and in multiple languages. The Govt is said to have held only a handful of consultations and RTI campaigners were not invited in it. Their main concern is the amendments made to RTI Act 2005 (section 8(1) (j) ) by the DPDP Bill, 2023 passed in Lok Sabha today. The amendments in the the RTI Act, 2005 through the DPDP Bill will severely restrict the scope of the RTI Act and adversely impact the ability of people to access information as many people would take advantage of data protection law by not sharing public information under the garb of personal information as mentioned in section 8 (1) (J) of RTI Act 2005. The section 8(1)(j) of the RTI Act, 2005 reads:

“Notwithstanding anything contained in this Act, there shall be no obligation to give any citizen

(j) information which relates to personal information the disclosure of which has no relationship to any public activity or interest, or which would cause unwarranted invasion of the privacy of the individual unless the Central Public Information Officer or the State Public Information Officer or the appellate authority, as the case may be, is satisfied that the larger public interest justifies the disclosure of such information:”