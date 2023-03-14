Protecting families from ruinous health care costs

For every family to have this kind of protection regarding their health in the form of insurance, lakhs of families would have to come together to share in these risks. This is achieved only when everyone is able and willing to buy health insurance and pay the requisite premia. This does not happen naturally, not even in more developed countries. Therefore, governments need to step in to help. Recognising this, most State governments in India already offer free health insurance plans, which are paid for by taxes. These plans work with thousands of hospitals, and the insurance pays all patient costs. This is wonderful news, but comes with a two-fold problem: a) the current insurance plans cover many conditions but since they have been allocated very small amounts, they cover only 30% to 40% of the population. And b) even for those that they do cover, the insurance plans carry upper limits which are insufficient to cover the full costs of many major diseases.

As a result, about half the payments under these plans are for amounts less than Rs.7,000 per event, which are too small to be meaningful, with only a tiny proportion (as little as 4%) of the claims being above Rs. 1 lakh. Is this good use of already tight government budgets? Or is it like trying to teach everybody to swim in order to save them from drowing, which, while helpful, will involve a lot of wasted effort, when giving them life jackets would be much more effective?