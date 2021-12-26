Raise self esteem of girls, not age of marriage

For instance, the latest round of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5 for 2019-20) tells us that anaemia among children as well as adults, men as well as women, pregnant as well as non-pregnant women, has increased over numbers recorded in NFHS-4 (2015-16). Consider that 57% of all Indian women in the age 15-49 were reported anaemic in NFHS-5 over 53.1% reported anaemic in NFHS-4. This points to the work that is required to be done in the area of women and child development, and raises many questions on how and why anaemia has worsened over the years. Several other indicators have improved but not all is well. The number of women in the 20-24 age group who were married before the age of 18 has declined from 26.8% (NFHS-4) to 23.3% (NFHS-5). But this also shows how much still needs to be done to implement the requirement of the age of marriage to be 18.