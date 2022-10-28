Raising awareness about the high rates of stroke

BASHIR AHMAD SANAIE | DR TOUFEEQ AHMAD MIR
World stroke day is held on 29 October every year. This global awareness day was established by World Stroke Organisation and provides a global platform for the stroke community to increase awareness and drive action on stroke around the world. World Stroke Day is an opportunity to raise awareness of the serious nature and high rates of stroke and talk ways in which we can decrease the burden of stroke via better public awareness of the risk factors and signs of stroke. It provides opportunity to advocate for action by decision makers at global regional and national levels that are essential to improve stroke prevention, access to acute treatment and support for survivors and care givers. Every year world stroke organisation has a theme for world stroke day. This year theme is PRECIOUS TIME.
(LEARN THE SIGNS, SAY IT IS THE STROKE AND SAVE PRECIOUS TIME).
Worldwide stroke is the second most common cause of mortality and disability. Approximately 56 million deaths occurs annually worldwide due to stroke. Every 40 seconds someone has stroke and every 4 minutes someone dies of stroke. 25% cases of stroke are attributable to vascular disease. Highest burden is shared by low and middle income countries. Less than 5% eligible patients receive Intravenous Venous Thrombolysis globally and very few receive Mechanical thrombectomy.
In India, last decade cumulative incidence of stroke ranged from 105-152 per lac per year and crude prevalence ranged from 44.3 to 559/lac persons. Meta-analysis of population and hospital based studies from 1993 to 2015 documented etiologies as Cardio-embolic stroke- 22%, Large artery-23%, SVS- 2%, other determined etiology-3% and Indeterminate cause-26% .
Upholding the theme of world stroke organisation, our Neurology department at super-specialty hospital GMC Srinagar is organising a CME (continued medical education) on “Stroke Update and Awareness” on world stroke day to be held on 29th October, under the able chairmanship of Head of Department Neurology SSH Srinagar. Neurology department at SSH Srinagar is fully functional department with adequate faculty, paramedic staff and state of art Neurophysiology lab and sleep lab for required investigations like NCS, EEG,EMG, RNST,VEP,BAER and sleep study. Department is regularly doing diagnostic and therapeutic Neurovascular procedures since 2019. Department is running super-speciality DrNB programme since 2020, BSC Neurosciences technology course since 2021 and presently two batches are undergoing training.
Prof.(Dr) Bashir Ahmad Sanaie Head,
Department of Neurology
Superspeciality Hospital GMC Srinagar.
Dr Toufeeq Ahmad Mir, Dr N B Scholar Neurology Superspeciality Hospital GMC Srinagar.