Raising awareness about the high rates of stroke

(LEARN THE SIGNS, SAY IT IS THE STROKE AND SAVE PRECIOUS TIME).

Worldwide stroke is the second most common cause of mortality and disability. Approximately 56 million deaths occurs annually worldwide due to stroke. Every 40 seconds someone has stroke and every 4 minutes someone dies of stroke. 25% cases of stroke are attributable to vascular disease. Highest burden is shared by low and middle income countries. Less than 5% eligible patients receive Intravenous Venous Thrombolysis globally and very few receive Mechanical thrombectomy.

In India, last decade cumulative incidence of stroke ranged from 105-152 per lac per year and crude prevalence ranged from 44.3 to 559/lac persons. Meta-analysis of population and hospital based studies from 1993 to 2015 documented etiologies as Cardio-embolic stroke- 22%, Large artery-23%, SVS- 2%, other determined etiology-3% and Indeterminate cause-26% .

Upholding the theme of world stroke organisation, our Neurology department at super-specialty hospital GMC Srinagar is organising a CME (continued medical education) on “Stroke Update and Awareness” on world stroke day to be held on 29th October, under the able chairmanship of Head of Department Neurology SSH Srinagar. Neurology department at SSH Srinagar is fully functional department with adequate faculty, paramedic staff and state of art Neurophysiology lab and sleep lab for required investigations like NCS, EEG,EMG, RNST,VEP,BAER and sleep study. Department is regularly doing diagnostic and therapeutic Neurovascular procedures since 2019. Department is running super-speciality DrNB programme since 2020, BSC Neurosciences technology course since 2021 and presently two batches are undergoing training.