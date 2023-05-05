Re-looking into rewriting

Since few years, serious experiments have been made to water down the historical content supplanted by myths. As an example, the proposed syllabus that the ministry came up with has the ‘Idea of Bharat’ as the first paper. In this context, a unilinear approach has been employed for history narration. History rainbow can’t be surveyed with a one- dimensional raindrop. The subject is colourful because it is a result of cumulative diversifications. It is progressive; it has its ups and downs, influxes and effluxes alike. Can history be without an evolutionary nature? How could there be uniformity throughout from day one? How could everything be hunky dory since Vedic Aryans came to India? Why less emphasis on the Harappan civilization, now called the Saraswati civilization? The idea of Bharat Varsh without studying its old regressive social structure is indigestible. Why has the history of the marginalised been draped?

Can injustice take a greater height than underplaying the long medieval past of India? History of the Mamluks, the Khiljis and the entire Sultanate has been cut short by various pages. The Mughals have been concentrated to few chapters. It is interesting to note the people from past given attention to in the new curriculum. Less of Akbar and more of Aurangzeb. Sulh e Kul hasn’t been discussed while the controversial Hindupad Padshahi has been. Ganga-Jamuni culture has evaporated from the pages. Effective explanations of disputed terms by Prof Satish Chandra have been cropped. Facts have been bulldozed and replaced by a synopsis which is unfairly prejudiced towards the upper caste, demonises minorities and highlights India’s Vedic past.