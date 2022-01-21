Reaching out to South Pacific Ocean Countries

Soon after the 1987 coup India took a strong stand against the coup makers and the native politicians who had supported them. This adversely influenced the approaches of the South Pacific countries towards India. However, over the past couple of decades India has played the diplomatic game well to build bridges with these countries. In this context the Modi government’s move to establish the Forum for India-Pacific Island Cooperation (FIPIC) in 2014 was a timely and far-seeing initiative. Three meetings of FIPIC at the level of heads of government have been held so far, including one in India in 2015. India pledged to support the Pacific Island countries in combating climate change, ensuring food security and on the important issue for India, the reform of the United Nations. The Pacific Island countries have generally supported India’s aspiration to be a permanent member of the UN Security Council. The past two years have interrupted the process of developing closer ties between India and these countries because of the covid-19 pandemic. While this is understandable it is necessary that India shows clearly to them of its continuing interest in taking the relationship further with them. The tragedy of the volcano eruption provides India with an opportunity to join other countries to assist in relief work. This would be a concrete manifestation of the FIPIC process.