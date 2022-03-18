Read between the lines

To my mind, Israel wants the confrontation to turn into a nuclear one and it may clandestinely be working on it. Since the Middle East has substantially been weakened both economically and militarily, Israel yearns to go on an endeavor to accomplish the territorial expansion. Israel has a dream, a dream long harbored and cherished, a dream that heralds the return of ‘golden age’ for Israelites. What is it? Creation of the ‘Greater Israel.’ Israel wants all the Nation-States who are capable of assuming the stature of international superiority in the Western World, China, Pakistan, India, North Korea and the Russian federation to exhaust their military capabilities. It wants them to be dwindled in every possible way, so that they are unable to hinder project ‘Greater Israel’ and her subsequent emergence as the next ruling state in the world. Greater Israel, for the Jews, includes Syria, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Kuwait, Sinai Peninsula, some portion of Saudi Arabia and Turkey. I wouldn’t make the mistake of comparing these countries with Israel, since Israel is way superior to them in military technology, offensive warfare, defensive warfare, tactical warfare and in planting people with unmatched dexterity in the field of espionage, so that they are able to gather lucrative and necessary information required to take down the nemesis. Once Russia, China, Pakistan, India, North Korea and the Western World are done showcasing their dexterities and exhausting all of their capabilities, then only will Israel launch her project of colossal territorial expansion.

Syed Shahab U Din Andrabi is a Law Student at JMI, New Delhi