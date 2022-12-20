Reflections

Wet Waste

Dear Editor

The top of the list civic problems that we face in Kashmir today is the presence of huge dumps of wet waste on our roads. If walk past any major or side street, we find wet waste littered. Despite having Municipal ground staff to collect trash from each household why should there be any wet waste on the roads. Either the ground staff doesn’t cover all the localities of the Srinagar city, or there are household who don’t avail the services. Though your newspaper carries stories on this problem, still there is no comprehensive plan on part of the government. Let there be a blanket ban on throwing wet waste on roads and streets, and it be made a punishable offense.

Zameer Siddiqui

Lal Bazar, Srinagar