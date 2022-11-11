Reforms required urgently

Revenue department in J&K had carried out some reforms in the past including digitisation of records, but by and large a visit to any revenue department reminds one of evil British rule with extreme red-tape,non-accountability, with-all powerful “Patwaris” calling shots, and putting common public to utter oppression for ulterior motives. This is the only department where a junior official is extremely powerful and where files have to be moved physically by common public themselves, rather than normal official procedure, where files are carried by orderlies. I wonder what for are orderlies in this department. While interacting with some revenue official it came to fore that there is extreme dearth of Patwaris, and many have additional charge. Malaise afflicting is beyond shortage of staff.

While the country, especially UT, J&K is fast moving towards transparency and e-governance, there does not seem to be any of such modernity in revenue department. In fact patwaris are so powerful that any deliberate wrong entries by them can never be rectified at tehsil or nayabat level not to say of Girdawar level. Most unfortunate aspect is that seniors always toe their line whenever any genuine allegation is levelled against patwaris. Patwaris have become virtually a holy-word as far as record is concerned, being custodian of the record. This monopoly of record–keeping needs to be broken.

In order to give relief to public and ensure transparency, following steps are required to be taken immediately.