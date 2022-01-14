Rehabilitation Therapy in Government Hospitals

Healthcare for PWDs

The Government has also been given the responsibility under RPWD Act 2016 for ensuring that it protects and promotes the health of persons with disabilities. The provision on health is divided into two parts. One part is related to ensuring that healthcare facilities reach people with disabilities. In the second part the Government is required to take steps for prevention of disabilities. To ensure that people with disabilities are able to access healthcare facilities the Government has to provide

1.

Free health care closer to the place where persons with disabilities reside especially in villages, but this facility is provided free of cost only to those who fall within a particular income ceiling as determined by the Government.

2.

People with disabilities should be able to access all parts of a Government, private hospital or healthcare institution without facing any barriers. The building should be accessible. The cost of healthcare is to be such that it can be afforded by those with disabilities. The facilities within these hospitals should be such that persons with disability are able to easily access.

3.

When persons with disabilities visit the hospital they should be attended to and treated in priority. This means that hospitals could create separate queues for them or treat them first in a line of patients. The Government has also been given the responsibility of preventing the occurrence of disability broadly by two methods – through awareness and training amongst people and through active interventions in the area of health.