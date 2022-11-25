Reminding ourselves of the Constitution’s objectives

“I shall strive for a constitution, which will release India from all thraldom and patronage, and give her, if need be, the right to see. I shall work for an India, in which the poorest shall feel that it is their country in whose making they have an effective voice and India in which there shall be no higher class and low-class people an India in which all communities shall live in perfect harmony. There can be no room in such India for curse of untouchability women shall enjoy the same rights as men. All interests not in conflict with the interests of the dumb millions will be scrupulously respected.” - Mahatma Gandhi
Constitution Day is celebrated in our country on 26th November every year to commemorate the adoption of our country’s Constitution. The Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution on 26th November, 1949, which came into effect from 26th January, 1950. The Constituent Assembly took a total of two years, eleven months and seventeen days to draft the Constitution. There were 2473 amendment proposals to the Draft Constitution. These proposals were received during the period - 9th December, 1946 to 26th November, 1949. Dr. Rajendra Prasad, the President of the Constituent Assembly, confirmed the Constitution and fifteen Articles were immediately given effect to, on 26th November, 1949. The Articles which were given immediate effect include Articles relating to the provisions of Citizenship, Oath and Affirmation by the President, Election, Definitions, Interpretation, Powers of the President to Remove Difficulties and the Short Title of the Constitution. The remaining Articles came into effect from 26th January, 1950, and the working of the Constituent Assembly was disbanded. The preamble, a part of the Constitution, also came into force on 26th January, 1950, which presents the intention of the framers of the Constitution.
It will be apposite to highlight the fundamental features of the Indian Constitution which make it a living Constitution. Part I deals with the Union and its Territory and Part II deals with Citizenship. The Fundamental Rights are provided in Part III of the Constitution. The Fundamental Rights enshrined in Part III of the Constitution represent the basic values enriched by the people and the object of the fundamental rights is to ensure the inviolability of certain essential rights against political vicissitudes. Fundamental rights are not distinct but are mutually exclusive, as has been held by the Supreme Court in a catena of judgments. Article 14 deals with Equality before Law and states that the State shall not deny to any person equality before the law or the equal protection of the laws within the territory of India. Article 15 deals with prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. Article 19 provides for protection of certain rights regarding freedom of speech and states that all citizens shall have the right to freedom of speech and expression, to assemble peaceably and without arms, to form associations or unions (cooperative societies), to move freely throughout the territory of India, to reside and settle in any part of the territory of India, and to practice any profession, or to carry on any occupation, trade or business. Article 21 provides for protection of life and personal liberty and states that no person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty except according to procedure established by law. Article 25 provides for the freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion and states that subject to public order, morality and health and to the other provisions of this Part, all persons are equally entitled to freedom of conscience and the right freely to profess, practice and propagate religion. Article 30 provides for the right of minorities to establish and administer educational institutions and states that all minorities, whether based on religion or language, shall have the right to establish and administer educational institutions of their choice. Article 32 provides the remedies for enforcement of the Rights conferred under Part III and states that the right to move the Supreme Court by appropriate proceedings for the enforcement of the rights conferred by this Part is guaranteed. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, while highlighting the central importance of Article 32 of the Constitution stated, “I am very glad that the majority of those who spoke on this article have realised the importance and significance of this article. If I was asked to name any particular article in this Constitution as the most important – an article without which the Constitution would be a nullity – I could not refer to any other article except this one. It is the very essence of the Constitution and the very heart of it, and I am glad that the House has realised its importance”.
Part-IV deals with Directive Principles of State Policy and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar called the Directive Principles of State Policy as a novel feature of the Indian Constitution. The object of the directive principles is to promote the idea of social and economic democracy and they seek to establish a welfare state in India. The Supreme Court has held that the Indian Constitution is founded on the bedrock of the balance between the Fundamental Rights and the Directive Principles. Part IV-A deals with the Fundamental Duties that every citizen of India is expected to follow and states that it shall be the duty of every citizen of India – to abide by the Constitution and respect its ideals and institutions, the National Flag and the National Anthem; to cherish and follow the noble ideals which inspired our national struggle for freedom; to uphold and protect the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India; to defend the country and render national service when called upon to do so; to promote harmony and the spirit of common brotherhood amongst all the people of India transcending religious, linguistic and regional or sectional diversities; to renounce practices derogatory to the dignity of women; to value and preserve the rich heritage of our composite culture; to protect and improve the natural environment including forests, lakes, rivers and wild life, and to have compassion for living creatures; to develop the scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform; to safeguard public property and to abjure violence; to strive towards excellence in all spheres of individual and collective activity so that the nation constantly rises to higher levels of endeavour and achievement; who is a parent or guardian to provide opportunities for education to his child or, as the case may be, ward between the age of six and fourteen years.
Part V deals with the Union, which includes the Executive, the Council of Ministers, the Attorney General of India, the conduct of the Government business, the Parliament, the Legislative Powers of the President, the Union Judiciary and the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. Part VI deals with the States which includes Executive, the Council of Ministers, the Advocate General for the State, the conduct of the Government business, the State Legislature, the Legislative Powers of the Governor, the High Courts in the States and the Subordinate Courts. Part VII has been repealed by the Constitution (7th Amendment) Act, 1956. Part VIII deals with Union Territories. Part IX deals with the Panchayats. Part IX-A deals with the Municipalities. Part IX-B deals with the Cooperative Societies. Part X deals with the Scheduled and Tribal Areas. Part XI deals with the Relations between the Union and the States. Part XII deals with Finance, Property, Contract and Suits. Part XIII deals with Trade, Commerce, and Intercourse within the Territory of India. Part XIV deals with the Services under the Union and the States. Article 315 states that subject to the provisions of this article, there shall be a Public Service Commission for the Union and a Public Service Commission for each State. Part XIV-A deals with Administrative Tribunals and Tribunals for other matters. Part XV deals with Elections. Article 324 states that the superintendence, direction and control of the preparation of the electoral rolls for, and the conduct of, all elections to Parliament and to the Legislature of every State and of elections to the offices of President and Vice-President held under this Constitution shall be vested in a Commission referred to in this Constitution as the Election Commission and Article 329 states that the validity of any law relating to the delimitation of constituencies or the allotment of seats to such constituencies, made or purporting to be made under Article 327 or Article 328, shall not be called in question in any Court. Part XVI deals with special provisions relating to certain classes.
Part XVII deals with the Official Language. Part XVIII deals with Emergency Provisions. Article 352 states that if the President is satisfied that a grave emergency exists whereby the security of India or of any part of the territory thereof is threatened, whether by war or external aggression or armed rebellion, he may, by Proclamation, make a declaration to that effect in respect of the whole of India or of such part of the territory thereof as may be specified in the Proclamation. Article 356 states that if the President, on receipt of report from the Governor of the State or otherwise, is satisfied that a situation has arisen in which the government of the State cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of this Constitution, the President may by Proclamation assume to himself all or any of the functions of the Government of the State and all or any of the powers vested in or exercisable by the Governor or anybody or authority in the State other than the Legislature of the State; declare that the powers of the Legislature of the State shall be exercisable by or under the authority of Parliament; make such incidental and consequential provisions as appear to the President to be necessary or desirable for giving effect to the objects of the Proclamation, including provisions for suspending in whole or in part the operation of any provisions of this Constitution relating to anybody or authority in the State: Provided that nothing in this clause shall authorise the President to assume to himself any of the powers vested in or exercisable by a High Court, or to suspend in whole or in part the operation of any provision of this Constitution relating to High Courts. Part XIX contains miscellaneous articles and Part XX deals with amendment of the constitution. Part XXI deals with Temporary, Transitional and Special Provisions and Part XXII deals with Short Title, Commencement, Authoritative Text in Hindi and Repeals.
As we celebrate the Constitution Day, it will be in the fitness of things to remind ourselves of the objectives and goals of the Constitution. Fundamental rights and fundamental duties have to be given equal importance. Fundamental duties, though non-justiciable, are rules of law. It is our duty to abide by the Constitution and carry out our fundamental duties effectively for instilling a sense of obligation and discipline amongst ourselves. The Judiciary has played a magnificent role in upholding the Constitution and must always travel on the same path of delivering justice constructively. The Judiciary in our country must always come up to the expectations of the people and guard the basic structure of the Constitution. We must always strive towards excellence in all spheres of individual and collective activity, so that the nation constantly rises to higher levels of endeavour and achievement. Therefore, on the Constitution Day, let us pledge to uphold the Constitution and also remember the words of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, “A just society is that society in which ascending sense of reverence and descending sense of contempt is dissolved into the creation of a compassionate society.”
(Muneeb Rashid Malik is an Advocate and Associate at Luthra and Luthra Law Offices India).