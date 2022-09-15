Renaissance, Science and God: Paradox of Modern Western Education—III | Renaissance and the Ideals of Modern Intellectualism

Humanism and Agnosticism

As a natural consequence, humanism further enriched the materialistic view of life which in turn created a society bankrupt of all kinds of values— moral, ethical as well as spiritual. Ironically enough, the same humanism and individualism was projected as the moral foundation of the contemporary civilization, in fact as an alternative to the revealed truth.

As mentioned elsewhere, humanism emerged, according to the humanists, against the degradation of the personality of man, his essence, caused by the old creeds, and medieval religions that slighted his position in the universe and forced him to sacrifice himself to the gods. So, against this, humanism raised man to the level where he became his own God to decide what is good and what not. And yes, he finally decided that nothing is good or bad by nature, it is rather man’s own thinking which makes things so. With the result agnosticism gripped human mind and created a mindset which rendered all values relative and ultimately meaningless. In fact, agnosticism is an unhealthy state of mind where an agnostic wavers about the existence of God because it thinks (if it thinks anything at all) that human reason is not so competent to decide about the existence or non-existence of God. Strangely, such people who were actually against reason itself were declared to be philosophers because of the sole reason that after all their sick mind did not contain any notion of God.