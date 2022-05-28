Research Internships and New Education Policy

Third, we need to understand and do something serious to promote the culture of ‘writing’ in our institutions of higher education. This must commence right from schools so that at college level it can ripen further. It needs to be developed and properly structured so that it emerges as one of the learning objectives. It is only through writing that faculty and students can identify their strengths and weaknesses. It ought to be made essential part of assessment system. I may even suggest that each higher education institution must have a “school of writing” . It is only in writing that we find gaps and holes in our thinking. We come across the ‘Great wall’ as and when we are being asked to construct a sentence or write an application within three minutes. Carol Loomis an American financial journalist once wrote “writing itself makes you see and realize where there are holes in your thinking. I am never sure what I think unless I see what I believe. The analysis part of you kicks in when you sit down to construct a story or even a sentence”. At one time the College Magazine used to be a serious academic intervention in the life of the college and the community. The release of “Verinag” - Magazine of Degree College Anantnag was always eagerly awaited and had an attractive readership among sections of the society. A content analysis of some old issues suggests that most papers published were original and based upon critical analysis. Further, it is essential that “State level institute of translation and interpretation” is established in Jammu and Kashmir which shall go a long way in making all knowledge systems easily accessible and available to students by producing more translators. In our institutions of higher education there is dearth of competent translators so that material available in different languages is made easily available to faculty and students. Needless to mention Sam Patroda committee on National Knowledge Commission too had recommended the need for a Translation Mission.