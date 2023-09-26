Respecting humans, not achievements

We respect only those with entitlements and achievements at their disposal and disregard those less privileged and poor. To most of us, the former shakes the earth upon arrival, and the latter goes unnoticed – even if they bleed. Achievements and accomplishments are the prerequisites for being loved and cared for. They speak, and they walk. If you fall short of them, you become a lesser mortal. You get fired. You are dead. We welcome guests and prepare feats for them. We sort feasts into numerous types. And they end up in plates meant for different people. Some plates weigh heavier than others. Some get to keep their mouth functioning for minutes, some finish in the blink. Some get to bear with the constant request of filling their tummy to full; some go sans it. Knowing the significance of the sky-high respect-worthy human, we ensure everything goes well and in order. Should we make a small mistake in it, we doom ourselves. Psychologically, though. Sons and grandsons (daughters and granddaughters) of some formidable human being get worship-esque treatment, but those poor and ugly get tossed aside as a stone. KICK! You call the name of someone shuffled off this mortal coil centuries ago, and compliments for the progeny start coming in waves. And all those living on the other side of the spectrum get deaf ears. What has become of us!? Any person with a sound sense would pity this situation. Gone are the times when we would scout the kitchens of our neighbours for food. It's some dim memory bringing into our consciousness that we used to treat everyone equally and fairly. No dead person’s intercession. No power-pervading influence. Nothing. Those were the times when there was no scope for valuing a human being based on his achievements and failures, this and that.