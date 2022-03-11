Restoration of Doodh Ganga

Illegal & uncontrolled mining

The mining contracts given in Shali Ganga, Doodh Ganga, or even in Sukhnag rivers of Budgam are violating the environmental laws or even Fisheries Act 2018. Same is the case with other nallahs like Ferozepur Nallah, Vaishav, Romshu, Arin, Lidder etc. These rivers have become so deep that adjoining agriculture canals will get water scarcity this year or the years to come. The Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for mining in Doodh Ganga or Shali Ganga in Budgam are also not followed by the contractors as they are given free hand by officers of Geology, Mining and Flood Control Department. I requested the District Mineral Officer (DMO) Budgam to provide me the DPRs of its contracts in Doodh Ganga and Shali Ganga so that I could see how deep the mining was to be done. He seemed reluctant and when I asked him these were the public documents and the same should be available under section 4 (1) of RTI Act 2005 on their official website, he said the DPRs were available on District website of Budgam www.budgam.nic.in. When I searched, I could not see the same. I then tried to see the Geology & Mining Directorate website www.geologyminingjk.com, unfortunately I could not even see the name of the Director on this website. The cell no 9419067635 available on its Jammu office page belonged to some man from Anantnag. The office landline numbers didn’t work as they were fax numbers. I sent an email to the Director, there was no response. I asked the DMO Budgam why his officials were not seen at mining sites in Panzan or Chadoora? The officer said that he has a dearth of staff. But the report submitted before NGT by government (HUDD) says that Geology and Mining Department has deployed officials around mining blocks to monitor extraction and transportation of minerals ( Reference: page 8 of HUDD report dated: 14.01.2022 signed by Rakesh Kumar, Additional Secretary Housing & Urban Dev Department-HUDD). Why can’t dedicated staff members be kept at mining sites to monitor stone, sand, muck and gravel extraction? Why can’t CCTVs be installed around these sites?