Reviewing the project

Chinese President Xi Jinping gave the keynote address at the inaugural function of BRF 3. Naturally, he extolled its accomplishments. He said “Belt and Road cooperation has extended from the Eurasian continent to Africa and Latin America. More than 150 countries and over 30 international organizations have signed Belt and Road documents”. However, a close reading of Xi Jinping’s address makes it clear that China has been concerned by the criticism of BRI projects and has sought to bring about changes in the way it is now pursuing it. In addition to the large projects China is now going in for as Xi Jinping said ‘small yet smart’ people-centered programs. To counter the charge that China was thrusting infrastructure in developing countries which was in its interest and not of the partner country the Chinese President emphasized the principle of “planning together, building together and benefiting together”. And, further “the philosophy of open, green and clean cooperation, and the goal of pursuing high-standard, people centered and sustainable cooperation”. Outlining different aspects of BRI he said that it had “composed a symphony of friendship in the new era” and represented “humanity’s joint pursuit of development for all”. These fine words cannot mask the reality that BRI is meant to promote China’s interests and not those of the partner countries.

In a not so veiled counter to attempts to contain China’s rise Xi Jinping said “Viewing others’ development as a threat or taking economic interdependence as a risk will not make one’s life better or speed up one’s development”. He went on to say that “Ideological confrontation, geopolitical rivalry and bloc politics is not a choice for us. What we stand against are unilateral sanctions, economic coercion and decoupling and supply chain disruption”. While these words may have comforted Putin whose country is facing Western sanctions imposed because of its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 it is unlikely that they would have much of an impression on the leaders of those countries which are facing mountains of Chinese debt because of ‘white-elephant infrastructure projects.