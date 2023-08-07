Reviving Paradise: Jammu and Kashmir's Tourism Renaissance

Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha's historic decision to develop 1112 Kanal (139 Acres) defence land at Tattoo Ground into a central tourism facility has given impetus to the development of tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. This initiative promises to redefine the region's tourism dynamics, contributing to Srinagar city's tourism boom and also offering a welcoming space for both the tourists and the residents.

Kashmir Valley caters to a diverse range of tourists, offering a wealth of experience from its rich culture, traditions, and mesmerising natural beauty to its historical essence and delectable cuisine. Moreover, the warmth and hospitality of its people make it an exceptionally welcoming destination for all.