Reviving the Silk Industry

Sericulture occupies a place of pride in the rural economy by being only cash crop that guarantees attractive returns in a short period of time. It has an important place in the economy of Jammu and Kashmir and more than 30000 families are drawing their sustenance through this avocation. The industry used to be the main source of revenue for J&K during the reign of Maharaja and was also the main avocation for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. In the year 1940, sericulture was at its full bloom and the cocoon production in Jammu and Kashmir touched 16 lakh kg and provided substantial revenue for the state. However, with the passage of time this industry started indicating signs of decline and the cocoon production during the year 2019-20 has been recorded to the tune of 9 lakh Kgs only. Although variety of reasons including poor quality of leaf coupled with its insufficient availability are responsible for this dismal scenario, nevertheless the chief contributing factor has been identified as the voluminous silkworm mortality (30-40% crop loss) suffered by the farmers during rearing period which in turn is the outcome of Insufficient and Inadequate Rearing Space available with the farmers. Keeping all this in view, study entitled:“Sericulture- An Income Augmenting & Employment Generating Venture for Tribal farmers of north Kashmir” was undertaken through NABARD Funded Project to address the problem of inadequate rearing accommodation of farmers by way of fabricating low cost rearing huts near the farmer’s dwellings and managing the silkworm rearing on scientific lines leading to higher cocoon yield which in turn resulted in improvement of their socio-economic status by way of increased employment generation and better remuneration.