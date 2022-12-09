Right to inclusive education in light of NEP 2020

The child should be able to make a complaint if the support they need is not provided. Certain groups of children may require specific services so that they can acquire the life, language and social skills to help them benefit fully from their education. For example: Blind and partially sighted students need to be able to learn Braille and other alternative communication modes, as well as orientation and mobility skills ; Deaf and hard of hearing students must have the chance to learn sign language and have their linguistic identity promoted, as well as access to quality speech therapy services, induction loop technology and captioning; Learners with communication impairments must be provided with the opportunity to express themselves using alternative or augmentative communication including sign language, low or high tech communication aids such as tablets with speech output, voice output communication aids (VOCAS) or communication books; Learners with social communication difficulties must be supported through adaptions to classroom organization, including working in pairs, peer tutoring, seating close to the teacher and the creation of a structured and predictable environment.; Learners with intellectual impairments must be provided with easy-read teaching and learning materials within a safe, quiet and structured learning environments. All human rights are interlinked. This includes the right to education. It is not possible to achieve an effective education unless other rights are realized. And if the right to education is fulfilled, it leads to the realization of other rights. What must governments do to ensure inclusive education?